Traffic stops lead to three arrests in two hours by police

Proactive traffic stops have led to three drug-related arrests in two hours by Hamilton police.

The first traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old Hamilton man with drug related charges. Around 5 p.m. yesterday, police noticed a grey Chevrolet Cruze sedan make an illegal left turn on Sanford Avenue at Cannon Street East in Hamilton. The driver did not pull over as police attempted a traffic stop, and continued until it turned onto a dead end street.

The driver then exited the car and resisted arrest. He was taken into custody by police with the help of a nearby witness.

Police say illegal drugs, including fentanyl and heroin, were found in the car. The man is scheduled to appear in court later today for charges related to drug possession and resisting arrest.

A second traffic stop was conducted when police noticed a white Honda Accord travelling north on Wentworth Street near Barton Street shortly after 7 p.m. Police recognized the car from a previous traffic stop where the driver was bound by several court orders.

The officer later saw the same car parked near the intersection. The driver and passenger were spotted walking on Barton Street and were stopped by police.

They returned to the car to get identification when the officer found a small bag of cocaine in the console of the vehicle.

A 40-year-old Burlington man and a 28-year-old Burlington woman were arrested for drug related charges. The couple will appear in court later today.