Tractor trailer rollover sparks fire on Hwy. 403 ramp in Ancaster

Hamilton firefighters are on scene after a tractor trailer rollover sparked a grass fire near Highway 403 in Ancaster.

Emergency crews were called to the collision shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Hamilton police are assisting Ontario Provincial Police with ramp closures in the area of Highway 403 and the Linc.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as major delays are expected.

More to come…



