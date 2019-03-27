Tractor trailer rollover sparks fire on Hwy. 403 ramp in Ancaster

Hamilton firefighters are on scene after a tractor trailer rollover sparked a grass fire near Highway 403 in Ancaster.

Emergency crews were called to the collision shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

NEW | F19011166 | VEHICLE ACC | Loc: AN /CN: LINC HWY 403 TO MOHAWK/GOLF LINKS | Units: E3,L20,R4 | 03/27/19 11:12 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) March 27, 2019

Hamilton police are assisting Ontario Provincial Police with ramp closures in the area of Highway 403 and the Linc.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as major delays are expected.

More to come…