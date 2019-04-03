;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Tower collapses at Sarnia facility, no one injured

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Aamjiwnaang First Nation, collapse, Imperial Oil, sarnia, tower


Imperial Oil says no one was injured after a tower collapsed at its facility in Sarnia Tuesday night.

In a post on the company’s Facebook page, officials say the tower was out of service at the time of the incident, as it was being prepared for maintenance.

“As a precaution, our emergency responders are spraying water on the structure. Community members will notice high flaring from the site,” said the company.

Sarnia police along with Aamjiwnaang First Nation officials are also monitoring the situation at Imperial Oil to ensure public safety.

The Sarnia operation employs roughly 800 people and the company says all workers have been accounted for.

“Our focus at this time is on managing the incident and ensuring the safety of personnel and the community. We will have a full investigation into the cause,” said the company.

Sarnia police say there are road closures in the area of Vidal St. South and Confederation St. as a precautionary measure.



LATEST STORIES

Second arrest made in kidnapping of Markham student

Police investigate ‘person in distress’ in Brantford

Tower collapses at Sarnia facility, no one injured

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php