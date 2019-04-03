Tower collapses at Sarnia facility, no one injured

Imperial Oil says no one was injured after a tower collapsed at its facility in Sarnia Tuesday night.

In a post on the company’s Facebook page, officials say the tower was out of service at the time of the incident, as it was being prepared for maintenance.

“As a precaution, our emergency responders are spraying water on the structure. Community members will notice high flaring from the site,” said the company.

Sarnia police along with Aamjiwnaang First Nation officials are also monitoring the situation at Imperial Oil to ensure public safety.

The Sarnia operation employs roughly 800 people and the company says all workers have been accounted for.

“Our focus at this time is on managing the incident and ensuring the safety of personnel and the community. We will have a full investigation into the cause,” said the company.

Sarnia police say there are road closures in the area of Vidal St. South and Confederation St. as a precautionary measure.