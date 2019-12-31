Tow truck driver nearly hit by out of control vehicle in Alaska

VIDEO: Terrifying dashcam video from Anchorage, Alaska shows an incredibly close call on a snowy road.

An officer and tow truck driver were assisting a disabled vehicle on the Seward Highway when an approaching vehicle lost control.

No one was injured but police said the slightest change in any variable could have had tragic results.

Another video has been gaining popularity online this week.

A Christmas present landed a pair of Texas boys in hot water after they set their front lawn on fire.

The 12-year-old boy received a magnifying glass for Christmas that was meant for reading.

Instead, the boy and his brother used it to burn newspaper and ended up setting the grass on fire.

The whole family sprang into action to help put out the flames.

No one was injuries in the incident.

