Torstar announces sale of Hamilton Spectator building for $25.5M

Torstar Corp. has announced it has an agreement to sell the land and building used by the Hamilton Spectator for $25.5 million.

The building, which is located at 44 Frid St. in Hamilton, has been home to the Spectator for nearly 45 years.

Last year, the company announced the retirement of the printing press housed in the building and the loss of more than 175 jobs in the printing and mailroom departments.

At the time, Torstar said it remained committed to the “printed word” and would continue covering local news.

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments.

The sale is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

The Hamilton Spectator has been around for nearly 175 years.

