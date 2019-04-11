;
Toronto woman stabbed to death in underground PATH network

Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Toronto’s underground PATH network.

Rae Cara Carrington, 51, was found with life threatening injuries from apparent stab wounds in the concourse underneath King and Bay streets Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Emergency crews attempted to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a white man between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build, dark hair and facial hair.

He was wearing a light-coloured ball cap, a black hooded sweater with a white T-shirt underneath, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Toronto police.



