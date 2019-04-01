;
Toronto van attack suspect to appear in court

Category: Toronto
Tags: Alek Minassian, richmond hill, toronto, van attack


The man accused of killing 10 people after driving a van down a busy sidewalk in Toronto is due in court Monday.

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder for allegedly mowing down people with a rented van along a busy Yonge Street sidewalk on April 23, 2018.

The Crown and defence continue their judicial pre-trial discussions in a case that both have described as voluminous.

Ontario’s deputy attorney general granted the prosecution’s request to skip a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial.

The trial is scheduled for February 2020.

