;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse named coach of Canada’s men’s team

Posted:
Category: Canada, Sports
Tags: canada, Canada Basketball, Nick Nurse, olympic, team canada, toronto raptors


Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been named the new coach of Canada’s men’s basketball team.

Canada Basketball made the announcement Monday morning, less than two weeks after Nurse helped the Raptors earn their first NBA championship.

Nurse has international basketball experience as an assistant with Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

The 51-year-old spent 11 seasons coaching in Europe, mostly in the British Basketball League.

He landed his first NBA gig in 2013 with the Raptors, joining Dwane Casey as an assistant coach. He took over as head coach this season.

The World Cup is being held in China and runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. The tournament serves as an Olympic qualifier.

Canada is in Group H along with Senegal, Lithuania, and Australia.



LATEST STORIES

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse named coach of Canada’s men’s team

Festival of Friends reveals lineup for 3-day music festival

Passenger woke up ‘all alone’ after being left on Air Canada plane

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php