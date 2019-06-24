Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse named coach of Canada’s men’s team

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been named the new coach of Canada’s men’s basketball team.

Canada Basketball made the announcement Monday morning, less than two weeks after Nurse helped the Raptors earn their first NBA championship.

Nurse has international basketball experience as an assistant with Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

The 51-year-old spent 11 seasons coaching in Europe, mostly in the British Basketball League.

He landed his first NBA gig in 2013 with the Raptors, joining Dwane Casey as an assistant coach. He took over as head coach this season.

The World Cup is being held in China and runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. The tournament serves as an Olympic qualifier.

Canada is in Group H along with Senegal, Lithuania, and Australia.