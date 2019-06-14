;
Toronto Raptors capture first NBA championship

Category: Local, Toronto
Tags: basketball, championship, nba, nba finals, toronto, toronto raptors


For the first time in NBA history, the championship trophy is coming to Canada.

The Toronto Raptors captured the title Thursday night, defeating the defending champions the Golden State Warriors.

Canada’s only NBA team downed the Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakim led the Raptors with 26 points apiece. Kawhi Leonard was named NBA Finals MVP for the second time in his career.

Fans flooded the streets in Toronto after the historic win. The crowds were mostly well behaved, but two police cruisers had their windshields smashed.

Toronto rapper and Raptors’ Global Ambassador Drake watched the game in Toronto’s Jurassic Park alongside fans. Following the win, he announced on Instagram that he would be releasing two songs on Friday to mark the milestone. Drake says he will also get to design the Raptors’ championship ring.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city is going to hold the best parade to honour the team’s win.

It is expected to be scheduled for Monday.



