Toronto police are appealing to the public for information after a dog was found abandoned inside a suitcase.

Officers responded to an animal complaint near 4100 Dundas St. West by Dundas Street Bridge around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say members of the public discovered a black fabric suitcase near the path to the Humber River Trail.

The suitcase was zipped shut and a female Jack Russell-mix was found alive inside.

The dog did not have a collar or ID tag. She was taken to a veterinarian to be checked over before being sent to a shelter.

Police have released a picture of the dog in hopes someone may recognize her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers.