Toronto police investigate stabbing during Raptors parade

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened during the Toronto Raptors parade and rally Monday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets around 2 p.m.

Yonge-Dundas Square was packed with fans who were watching the victory celebrations on viewing screens that had been set up to accommodate the overflow from the main rally at Nathan Phillips Square.

Investigators say the man approached a group on the street and an altercation broke out. They say the attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed three men and a boy. He then fled the area.

The victims were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police have released security images of a suspect, who is described as being in his mid-20s, with a medium build. Detectives say he was wearing a black sweater with a red and yellow design, black pants, and a black head covering at the time.

“He is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” said Toronto police in a news release.

Police believe there were many people on the street at the time of the stabbing and are urging anyone who witnessed the attack or has video to contact police.