Toronto Police concerned for safety of missing Shirley Lee

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: alzheimer's, missing, Shirley Lee, toronto police

Toronto Police have stepped up the search for a woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Police say they are concerned for the safety of 74-year-old Shirley Lee- tweeting that she was last seen in the area of Eglinton Avenue around Kingston and Markham Road.

Lee was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s last year and she may not be aware of her location.

Lee’s grandson, Chris Chase, says she left her home in the city’s east end around 9 pm on Monday. She was spotted on a security camera knocking on the door of another house a few hours later.

Lee is described as being 5’3″, with a thin build, short salt-and-pepper hair. She was wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans and black running shoes.



