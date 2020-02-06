Toronto police charge man accused of abducting his son in 1987

A man accused of kidnapping his toddler son more than three decades ago is due in court for a bail hearing Thursday.

Police say Allan Mann Jr., 67, was extradited to Canada after being released from U.S. custody in New York City.

He has been charged with one count of abduction.

Toronto police have been searching for Mann since June 24, 1987, after he allegedly abducted his son during a court-ordered visitation in Canada.

It’s alleged he took the 21-month-old boy and fled to the U.S where he obtained fake identities for him and his son. Police believe he lived in New York City and North Carolina before settling in Connecticut for roughly two decades ago.

He was eventually arrested in Oct. 2018, in Vernon, Connecticut.

Mann’s son is now in his thirties and reunited with his mother, after years of believing she had died shortly after his birth.