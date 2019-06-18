;
Toronto police appeal for video of shooting at Raptors’ rally

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a shooting sent hundreds running at the Toronto Raptors’ rally Monday afternoon.

Gunshots erupted around 3:45 p.m. at the back of Nathan Phillips Square during the large victory celebration.

Police say three people were quickly arrested and two firearms were recovered.

Four people who were injured in the shooting are expected to survive.

Video from the scene captured fans scrambling to get away from the area.

More than a million people flooded the downtown core to celebrate the Raptors NBA championship win.

Hundreds of fans in the square were unaware shots had been fired. The celebration went ahead with Raptors players taking the stage to cheers.

Anyone with photos or videos from in and around the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Toronto police.



