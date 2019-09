Toronto Maple Leaf’s star forward, Auston Matthews, is in hot water after a complaint of disturbing the peace was made on May 26, 2019.

A female security guard at a condo complex in Matthews hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz. made the report that Matthews and a group of males tried to open her vehicle.

The report states that Matthews walked away, dropped his pants, bent over and grabbed his buttocks.

The City of Scottsdale’s court website listed a pre-trial conference set for the morning of Sept. 25.