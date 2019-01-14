Toronto man wanted by police in Burlington

Halton police are searching for a Toronto man who is wanted in connection with an incident that happened in Burlington last year.

Paul Boyle, 46, is wanted for uttering a threat to cause bodily harm or death, and two counts each of failing to comply with a recognizance and failing to comply with an undertaking given before an officer in charge.

Police allege Boyle went to a Burlington motel on Nov. 19, 2018 and got into an altercation. Police say he left before officers arrived on scene and has been actively evading police since the incident.

Boyle is described as six-foot-two, and 210 lbs.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact the Halton police risk mitigation team at 905-825-4747, ext 2346.