Toronto man survives skydiving accident during D-Day anniversary

A Toronto man survived a skydiving accident after his parachute failed to open in a D-Day celebration jump.

The 44-year-old made the jump to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at Hamilton Airport around 3 p.m. yesterday. He was one of ten members of the Hamilton Sport Parachute Club jumping from a vintage DC-3 aircraft at a height of 2000 feet.

When his main parachute got tangled, he attempted to deploy a secondary chute that did not open effectively, causing him to land in a wooded area away from the intended target. He was able to slow his fall at around 100 feet. The man was believed to be conscious and alert when he was taken to hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Transport Canada was notified of the incident.