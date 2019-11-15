Toronto ‘chair-thrower’ pleads guilty to mischief

19-year-old Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty this morning to mischief causing danger to life.

Zoia is accused of throwing a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony in February. Video of the incident went viral over social media and sparked widespread outrage.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for January 14. Prosecutors are asking for a six month prison sentence, while Zoia’s lawyer says he’ll seek a suspended sentence. Greg Leslie said six months in prison was too hard for a woman his client’s age. He expects two other charges will be dropped.