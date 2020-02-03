Toronto-bound Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Madrid airport

(Stock image of Air Canada plane)

A Toronto-bound Air Canada flight carrying 128 passengers has made an emergency landing in Madrid due to an engine problem and tire rupture.

According to The Canadian Press, the airline says the Boeing 767 circled southeast of Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport to burn up fuel and lighten the aircraft before landing.

The engine issue happened shortly after takeoff and a tire also reportedly ruptured on take-off. This model of plane normally has a total of 10 tires.

According to Toronto Pearson International Airport’s website, the flight was scheduled to arrive at 3:40 p.m.

Earlier Monday, Madrid’s main airport shut down for more than an hour after reported drone sightings, diverting 26 flights to other airports.

