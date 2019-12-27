The Toronto Blue Jays have signed ace left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu to a four-year, $80-million contract.

Ryu finished second in the National League Cy Young voting, going 14-5 while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He led the Majors with a 2.32 ERA in 2019.

The Blue Jays were in dire need of a pitcher and Ryu immediately becomes the ace of a Jays staff.

The 32-year-old will become the third-Korean-born player to play for the Blue Jays.

He will be introduced at a press conference later today in Toronto.