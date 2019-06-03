Tornado touches down in Ottawa, no injuries reported

;
Environment Canada has confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Ottawa Sunday evening.

Officials will be assessing the extent of damages Monday after the twister hit the suburb of Orleans, in the city’s east end.

The national weather agency issued a tornado warning Sunday amid a small but powerful storm that included damaging winds, hail and intense rainfall.

The strong winds knocked down trees and damaged some homes but no injuries have been reported.

This is the second time the Ottawa-Gatineau area has been hit by a tornado in less than a year.

The region is still in a state of emergency over floods earlier this spring.



