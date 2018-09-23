Tornado touched down in Ottawa destroying everything in its path

A Tornado inflicted heavy damage as it tore through pockets of Ottawa’s west and south ends, as well as densely populated sections of the neighboring Quebec City of Gatineau. Dozens of homes were damaged, trees toppled and power lines were downed when the EF-2 tornado touched down.

Many people recorded the tornado before fleeing to basements and taking shelter. Parts of the nation’s capital were still reeling today after the powerful tornado carved paths of destruction through residential neighborhoods snapping huge trees, tossing cars and obliterating homes along its way. Officials are warning people in the Ottawa area to brace for days without power in the wake of the tornado.

Residents are being urged to stockpile food and water following the storm as more than 150 thousand customers were without power. Hydro Ottawa showing the damage from the Dunrobin area, a smaller town about 30 kilometers west of the city. Most of the homes have been leveled. Officials have set up shelters for those who couldn’t return home and they said crisis counselling would be available. Other than the damage to property, the human toll was also significant.

Authorities said dozens of people suffered injuries, however there were no reports of fatalities or missing people. The Ottawa hospital tweeted that two people are fighting for their lives in hospital.