Top ten stolen vehicles in Canada

The Insurance bureau of Canada has come out with it’s top ten stolen vehicle list.

In Canada, Ford F-350’s top the list but in Ontario this year, the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon are the most stolen vehicles.

In Norfolk county last year 108 vehicles were stolen, by the end of November this year 111 went missing.

9 out of 10 vehicles stolen in the province of Ontario are GM or Chevy products. In Canada, 9 out of 10 are Fords.

But any vehicle left running with the keys inside can become a very easy target,

“Recently we’ve seen an influx of vehicles being stolen with keys in the ignition. I know it’s getting colder outside, but if you are warming your vehicle up, please don’t leave it unattended.” Ed Sanchuk, OPP.

Police recommend you park your vehicle in a garage, or a well lit driveway and don’t leave anything valuable inside.