;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Top ten stolen vehicles in Canada

Posted:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk, Ontario
Tags: canada, ontario, opp, stolen, theft, vehicles


The Insurance bureau of Canada has come out with it’s top ten stolen vehicle list.

In Canada, Ford F-350’s top the list but in Ontario this year, the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon are the most stolen vehicles.

In Norfolk county last year 108 vehicles were stolen, by the end of November this year 111 went missing.

9 out of 10 vehicles stolen in the province of Ontario are GM or Chevy products. In Canada, 9 out of 10 are Fords.

But any vehicle left running with the keys inside can become a very easy target,
“Recently we’ve seen an influx of vehicles being stolen with keys in the ignition. I know it’s getting colder outside, but if you are warming your vehicle up, please don’t leave it unattended.” Ed Sanchuk, OPP.

Police recommend you park your vehicle in a garage, or a well lit driveway and don’t leave anything valuable inside.



LATEST STORIES

Top ten stolen vehicles in Canada

Two Hamilton men among 23 charged in illegal handgun investigation

Touring Dundas

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php