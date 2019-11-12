Toddler dies after being struck by falling air conditioner in Scarborough

A child has died in hospital after being struck by an air conditioner unit that fell from a Scarborough apartment building.

It happened at a high-rise building on Lawrence Ave. East, near Mossbank Dr. around 4 p.m. Monday.

INJURED CHILD:

Lawrence Ave E & Mossbank Dr

– officers o/s

– confirmed that an A/C unit fell from the 8th floor

– struck a child

– injuries are very serious

– @TorontoMedics o/s assisting with an emergency run to trauma hospital

– will update#GO2180547

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 11, 2019

The woman was reportedly walking with her three children when the unit came out of the window from an eighth-floor apartment.

It landed on the woman’s two-year-old child. The toddler was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since died.

Police continue to investigate the incident.