Toddler dies after being struck by falling air conditioner in Scarborough

By
Shayla Vize
-

A child has died in hospital after being struck by an air conditioner unit that fell from a Scarborough apartment building.

It happened at a high-rise building on Lawrence Ave. East, near Mossbank Dr. around 4 p.m. Monday.

The woman was reportedly walking with her three children when the unit came out of the window from an eighth-floor apartment.

It landed on the woman’s two-year-old child. The toddler was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since died.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

