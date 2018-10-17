You may know the feeling, 3 o’clock rolls around and suddenly your eyes are a little droopy, your head is a little heavier.

A new survey finds sleepiness in the workplace is more common than you may think.

76% of Canadians admit to being tired at work, with 31% saying they are tired often, according to a recent survey.

Sleep expert Dr. Howard Awad cites lack of enough sleep overall as a big contributing factor.

“People are sleeping less and less, people have stuff to keep them busy at night, all the time, 24 hrs a day.”

One thing the survey also recommends is no screen time before bed, that means not bringing your cellphone, your laptop or your tablets into the bedroom because it will affect your quality of sleep.

“It’s really bad. It’s very important. People take it lightly, but it is very important for people to see that as a very serious threat to their quality of sleep and their normal daytime functions.”

Relying on coffee, or stimulation’s to stay awake and alert is really negative because it is almost triggering the system to a point where people then have to crash. Some workplaces are implementing stand-up desks for employees that don’t want to feel tempted to doze off.