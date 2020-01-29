Tim Hortons has stopped selling Beyond Meat products in Ontario and B.C., the last two provinces serving them.

A spokeswoman from the parent company, Restaurant Brands International, says there was not enough demand to keep selling Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches.

The company first piloted the plant-based breakfast sandwich in May, before rolling out three plant-based sandwiches nationally in June. A month later, it added two Beyond Meat burgers to menus nationwide.

The company says it will continue to explore plant-based options as it creates new menu items, but nothing is planned in the immediate future.