The city of Hamilton is hosting a free viewing party at Tim Hortons Field for fans to watch the 107th Grey Cup.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at Gate 3. Section 104,105 and 106 and club level lounge seats will be open for fans to watch the game on the big screen. Concession stands will also be open.

Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for Hamilton Food Share.