Tiger-Cats re-sign all-star QB Jeremiah Masoli

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

The football club announced Tuesday it had reached a contract extension with the San Francisco, California native.

Masoli was set to become a free agent in February.

“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2020 season. His high character, remarkable work ethic and competitiveness make him a natural fit for our organization,” said Orlondo Steinauer, Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats in a news release. “He was likely to have multiple options come the start of free agency and we are pleased he has decided to remain in Hamilton.”

Masoli, 31, started just six games in 2019 for the Tiger-Cats after suffering a season-ending injury on July 26 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He completed 125 of 175 pass attempts for 1,576 yards, nine passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions, adding 17 carries for 79 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

In 2018, he was named the CFL East Division’s Most Outstanding Player and an East Division All-Star.