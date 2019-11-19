Ticats’ Simoni Lawrence talks about his current relationship with Zach Collaros

No doubt, this week’s most talked-about storyline will surround the current relationship between Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence and Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros.

Just three plays into the first game of the season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in June, the one-time Ticats quarterback was hit illegally by his former teammate.

Lawrence was later suspended two games, but Collaros was concussed and never returned to the field until late October.

When the now Blue Bombers pivot led his team to victory over the Roughriders in the West Division Final on Sunday, Simoni sent this Tweet to congratulate Collaros.

Today, the Ticats Most Outstanding Defensive Player was asked if the two have sorted out their feelings in the aftermath of the incident back in June.