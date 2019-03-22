Thrifting into business

They started in their lockers, but now they have a store front in Downtown Hamilton.

A pair of high school friends, barely into their twenties, have turned a love of clothes into a growing business.

Mario Ruiz and Steven Olds also sold clothes online.

After Ruiz dropped out of high school, and Olds dropped out of Mohawk College, the pair decided to open a store front last year.

Omnes is about to celebrate it’s first anniversary appealing to people looking for clothes from the 1990s and 2000s.

Most of the merchandise comes from people wanting to sell or trade.

With business on the rise, the store is looking to move to a bigger location as soon as possible.