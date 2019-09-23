Three teens robbed in two separate incidents in Hamilton

Police are investigating after three teenagers were robbed in two separate incidents in Hamilton on Saturday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were in a parking lot at the intersection of Main St. West and Bowman St. when they were approached by a group of people.

One of the teens was assaulted and the group robbed the pair before fleeing the area. Police describe the group as being 18 to 25 years of age and one of the suspects was roughly five-foot-ten.

The victims did not require medical attention.

A few short hours later, an 18-year-old man was sitting outside a McMaster University residence when he was assaulted by a white male. The thief robbed the teen before fleeing with four other males.

The victim was not seriously hurt and the incident was reported to McMaster Security who contacted Hamilton police.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest the incidents are related, however, Hamilton Police would like to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times,” said police in a news release.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. M. Cunliffe at 905-546-3833 or Det. Mike Antonucci at 905-546-3821.