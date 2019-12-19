Three teens get two years’ probation in St. Michael’s school sex assaults

Three former students of St. Michael’s Catholic school in Toronto accused of assaulting and sexually assaulting two fellow students have been sentenced to two years of probation.

The boys pleaded guilty in October to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon. One of the teens, who recorded the sex assault on his cell phone, also pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

The teens were arrested back in 2018 after police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and assault on campus at the all-boys Catholic school.

Police discovered there had been eight incidents and laid charges against seven boys for three of the incidents.

The acts were captured on video and were shared within and outside of the school community.

According to The Canadian Press, an agreed statement of facts says there were two separate incidents at the private school last fall where boys on one of the school’s football teams pinned down two different victims and sexually assaulted them with a broom handle.

The charges against two other students have been dropped, while another also pleaded guilty. The seventh teen is scheduled to go to trial next year.

The boys cannot be identified due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.