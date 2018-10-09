Three people killed in a crash near Guelph

Friends and family have identified the three people killed in a devastating car crash near Guelph on Saturday.

35 year old Michael O’Neil was killed instantly, his partner, 45 year old Jacqueline Greig and her 17 year old son Kiefer died in hospital.

A red Chevy sedan was destroyed after the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on Wellington road 44 in Rockwood near Guelph.

The Ontario Provincial Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The 50 year old man from Barrie who was driving a white truck was unharmed.

Those who knew the victims are still grappling with the devastating loss, “last night I lost my daughter and her partner and my grandson to a car accident. I have no words to describe how I am feeling. The loss is almost too much to bear.”

Friends on Facebook are sharing fond memories of the couple who are described as fun loving people who brought smiles to the faces of many.