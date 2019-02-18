Three people hurt in alleged impaired driving crash in Hamilton

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after a single-vehicle collision sent three people to hospital.

It happened on King St. East and Balmoral Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 17.

Police say a Honda SUV struck a snow bank while travelling on King St. East and then crashed into a light post. The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle and injured all three passengers.

The driver, a 38-year-old Hamilton man, along with 30-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were taken to hospital with what was believed to be life threatening injuries.

Police say they are now in stable condition but the male passenger suffered a broken leg.

The driver was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. He has been released from custody on a promise to appear.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.