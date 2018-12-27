Three people arrested after collision on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton Police have arrested three people following an assault and collision within minutes of each other on Hamilton Mountain.

Several police officers responded to a collision just before 2:30 this afternoon on Queen Victoria Drive. A grey vehicle was severely damaged, the front-end completely ripped apart after it crashed into a tree.

The car ran over a grassy area near a townhouse complex where it hit and damaged a couple hydro meters. Alectra Utilities was called to the scene.

Police say three people were in the car travelling along Queen Victoria Drive when the driver lost control and hit the tree.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.

Three people were arrested and are now facing charges.

In a press release, police say one person in the car was involved in an assault moments before the crash.

What led to the assault or why the driver lost control of his car isn’t clear.

Police will continue to investigate and provide updates when they become available.