Three men sought in Georgetown bank robbery

Halton police are searching for a trio of thieves following a bank robbery in Georgetown.

Officers were called to the Scotiabank on Guelph St. shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday.

Police say three men entered the bank wearing black face coverings and stole a “quantity of cash.”

The suspects are all described by police as black, between the ages of 16 and 20, and roughly five-foot-eight.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Investigators are appealing to any residents who were in the area around the same time the robbery took place and may have dash camera footage.

Any potential witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747.