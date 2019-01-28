;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Three men sought in armed robbery at Milton cell phone store

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: armed robbery, Freedom Mobile, Halton Regional Police Service, milton, robbery

Halton police are investigating an armed robbery at a Milton cell phone store over the weekend.

Police say three males entered the Freedom Mobile at 500 Laurier Ave. around 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 26.

The thieves were armed with knives and possibly a firearm and had their faces covered by masks. The group confronted two staff members and stole a number of cell phones before fleeing the store. They were last seen running north in the plaza towards the intersection of Laurier Ave. and Ontario St.

Investigators say the first suspect was wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a red knapsack. The second thief was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a black knapsack. The third person was wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt with a white full length zipper up the front, black pants and black shoes.

Police say a silver-grey sedan was also seen in the area “acting suspiciously.” No one was hurt during the incident.

Halton police are asking anyone who observed anything suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Derek Moyes at 905-825-4747, ext. 2416



LATEST STORIES

Three men sought in armed robbery at Milton cell phone store

Best Wishes for January 28th

2018 Nissan Kicks SR

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php