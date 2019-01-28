Three men sought in armed robbery at Milton cell phone store

Halton police are investigating an armed robbery at a Milton cell phone store over the weekend.

Police say three males entered the Freedom Mobile at 500 Laurier Ave. around 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 26.

The thieves were armed with knives and possibly a firearm and had their faces covered by masks. The group confronted two staff members and stole a number of cell phones before fleeing the store. They were last seen running north in the plaza towards the intersection of Laurier Ave. and Ontario St.

Investigators say the first suspect was wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a red knapsack. The second thief was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a black knapsack. The third person was wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt with a white full length zipper up the front, black pants and black shoes.

Police say a silver-grey sedan was also seen in the area “acting suspiciously.” No one was hurt during the incident.

Halton police are asking anyone who observed anything suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Derek Moyes at 905-825-4747, ext. 2416