Three men sought after car set on fire in Markham

Police are searching for three suspects after a vehicle was set on fire in the driveway of a Markham home.

Officers were called to a residence on Bradgate Dr. around 5:20 a.m. last Friday.

Emergency crews arrived to find the vehicle “fully engulfed” in flames.

Police have released video of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Investigators believe three men walked up to the car, smashed the passenger side window, doused the inside of the vehicle with gasoline, and then lit it on fire. “Based on the video surveillance, it appears that one of the suspects may have been burned,” said police in a news release.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact York police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers.