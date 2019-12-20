Three males from Hamilton & one from Brantford charged with possession of child pornography

The Hamilton Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit or ICE continues to investigate offenders who are involved in child exploitation offences online.

From November 25 to December 19 police conducted four unrelated investigations based on information from outside sources.

After executing search warrants, police arrested 49-year-old Lee Ronald Doolittle from Brantford, 24-year-old Zackary Joseph McKellar, 57-year-old Gregory Paul Thompson and 43-year-old Sami Warda Oshana all from Hamilton with possession of child pornography.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and may lay more charges in the future.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigations you are asked to contact the ICE unit at 905-540-5247.