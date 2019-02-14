Three injured in violent home invasion in Fort Erie

Niagara police are searching for two suspects following a violent home invasion in Fort Erie.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Feb. 13 at a home on Derby Rd.

Police say three people were injured during the attack and a some items were stolen from the home as well.

The victims were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for two white males who are roughly five-foot-ten and weigh approximately 200 lbs. Both men were wearing dark pants, dark coloured masks and hooded sweatshirts.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 2321.