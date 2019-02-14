;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Three injured in violent home invasion in Fort Erie

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: crime, fort erie, home invasion, niagara regional police service, police

Niagara police are searching for two suspects following a violent home invasion in Fort Erie.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Feb. 13 at a home on Derby Rd.

Police say three people were injured during the attack and a some items were stolen from the home as well.

The victims were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for two white males who are roughly five-foot-ten and weigh approximately 200 lbs. Both men were wearing dark pants, dark coloured masks and hooded sweatshirts.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 2321.



LATEST STORIES

Indigenous artist Santee Smith named McMaster University Chancellor

Three injured in violent home invasion in Fort Erie

OPP say wanted man may be in Hamilton, Niagara area

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php