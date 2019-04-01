Three injured in multi-vehicle collision on Eastport Dr.

Hamilton police say three people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash.

Officers responded to reports of a collision around 7:30 a.m. on Eastport Dr., just south of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge.

Police say the crash involved three-vehicles including a truck.

No one was trapped or ejected from a vehicle but three people did suffer injuries. Their injuries are not believed to be serious. Cst. Jerome Stewart says three people were transported to two separate hospitals.

Ontario Provincial Police and Hamilton police are on scene assisting with road closures in the area.

Drivers should expect delays.