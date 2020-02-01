Three dead, two wounded in Toronto airbnb shooting

Toronto Police are investigating a triple homicide that occurred in a downtown condominium Friday night. Police responded to a number of 9-1-1 calls that came in around 10:30 reporting gunshots in the condo on Queen’s Wharf Boulevard. The 32nd floor unit had been rented as an airbnb. They discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fifth man with a minor cut. Three of the gun victims died after being taken to a trauma centre. The fourth remains in hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and officers say they are not looking for any suspects. Police refused to say whether any of the shooting victims is the suspected shooter.