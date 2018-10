Three dead after a crash in Port Perry

Three people are dead and two others seriously injured in a crash northeast of Toronto.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened in the early hours when an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a car in Port Perry.

A man and two women died at the scene. The badly injured victims are another woman and a man.

The victims are in their 40’s, 50’s and 60s.