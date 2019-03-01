Three arrests, one wanted, after 17-year-old girl forced into sex trade: Police

Toronto Police say two men and a woman are facing numerous human trafficking charges after a 17 year old girl was sexually assaulted and forced into the sex trade in Hamilton and Toronto.

On Dec 30. 2018, The two men allegedly befriended the girl and fed her drugs and alcohol.

The girl was then taken to Hamilton where she was sexually assaulted by three different men, and later forced into the sex trade by a fourth man, police say.

Police say photographs were taken of the girl and posted to Leolist.com, an online classified site, advertising her sexual services.

According to police, the men controlled all communications with numerous customers and the girl was told which sexual services to provide for them, and the men. The girl was directed to turn over all money received, to the men.

Over the course of four days, she was forced to take drugs, deprived of food, sleep, and was physically assaulted, police say.

On Jan. 2 the girl returned to the Toronto area with one of the men, and was able to escape and contact police the next day.

O Jan. 3o the Toronto Police Service Human Trafficking Enforcement Team located and arrested two men. A search warrant was executed at an address in Hamilton.

Charlton Sealy, 35, was arrested on nine charges and Shabaka Reid, 36, of Hamilton was arrested on six charges including sexual assault, child pornography, and trafficking someone under the age of 18.

Feb. 15 Deanna Passera, 27, was arrested on eight charges including child pornography, and advertising another person’s sexual services.

Troy Thornhill, 37, of Toronto is wanted for similar charges as Sealy and Reid.

Police are concerned there may be more victims, and are encouraging people to report Human Trafficking occurrences to police.