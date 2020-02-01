Three arrests made following St. Catharines bank robbery and car chase

St. Catharines police have arrested three teens and are searching for one more following a bank robbery and subsequent car chase on Friday.

Those arrested include 18-year-old Roel Lloyd and a 15-year-old male from Mississauga, and a 16-year-old male from Toronto. The boys have been charged with: Robbery with a Firearm, Flight From Police, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Pointing a Firearm, among other offences.

Police arrived at the Bank of Montreal on King street and William street just before 5:00 p.m. after receiving information that the bank had been robbed by three masked males with at least one handgun displayed during the robbery. Officers observed and pursued the three masked teens fleeing the scene.

The teens were forced to run from their black Volkswagen getaway vehicle when it’s tires blew in the area of St. David’s Road and the south bound lanes of Highway 406.

As one of the suspects were caught and were being arrested by an NRPS officer, another teen stole that officer’s police cruiser.

Officers had to initiate another pursuit on the fleeing teens and were able to catch and detain them after the suspects ran the cruiser into a parked car in the area of Keefer Road and Manley Crescent in Thorold. A quantity of money had also been recovered.

However, police are continuing to investigate the situation as they believe a fourth person was involved in the incident. The suspect is described as a male, 15 – 17 years old, brown skin, possibly wearing grey pants and a dark top.

Police are asking businesses and/or residents in the area bound by the 406 Highway, Decew Road, Merrittville Highway and Sir Isaac Brock Way are asked to review their closed circuit cameras for this male, paying particular attention to the period between 5:00PM to 8:00PM on January 31, 2020.

Anyone who may have photos or videos of any part of this incident are asked to email it to RTOC@niagarapolice.ca

Anyone with more information are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9470.