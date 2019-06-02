;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Thousands of people watch re-enactments of the Battle of Stoney Creek

Posted:
Category: Canada, Hamilton, Local, News, Ontario
Tags: 38th, Battle of Stoney Creek, british, cannon fire, history, re-enactments, US force


The sound of cannon fire echoes across hallowed ground, where dozens died more than two hundred years ago, pushing the american invaders back, to protect a land that would become the true north strong and free.

On June 6th 1813, under the cover of darkness, 700 British troops attacked and defeated a US force of more than 3,000 troops in the Battle of Stoney Creek. The Americans retreated to modern day Grimsby before being pushed back by another British attack all the way to Niagara.

A significant turning point in the war of 1812 being remembered by hundreds of reenactments and thousands of spectators at this 38th re-enactment. The re-enactors both men and women acting out a variety of jobs setting up camps and spending the weekend on the battlefield.

They have invested huge amounts of time learning the history and the skills and spending thousands of dollars on their own clothing and equipment. Some people came to honour the efforts of their ancestors and share their culture. Before the battle the american commander and the crown commander will meet and talk about how exactly the battle will go.

The soldiers won’t know what’s happening until the battle begins. Crowds get two shows on Saturday and another on Sunday remembering the vanquishing of the Americans from Stoney Creek. It is a modern moment of joy that is a re-enactment itself of the mood of the victors centuries ago.



LATEST STORIES

Thousands of people watch re-enactments of the Battle of Stoney Creek

Ron Foxcroft's FOX 40 whistle is being used while a Canadian team is vying for the title

Watch how the Toronto Raptors are unfazed heading into game 2 of the NBA finals

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php