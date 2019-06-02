Thousands of people watch re-enactments of the Battle of Stoney Creek

The sound of cannon fire echoes across hallowed ground, where dozens died more than two hundred years ago, pushing the american invaders back, to protect a land that would become the true north strong and free.

On June 6th 1813, under the cover of darkness, 700 British troops attacked and defeated a US force of more than 3,000 troops in the Battle of Stoney Creek. The Americans retreated to modern day Grimsby before being pushed back by another British attack all the way to Niagara.

A significant turning point in the war of 1812 being remembered by hundreds of reenactments and thousands of spectators at this 38th re-enactment. The re-enactors both men and women acting out a variety of jobs setting up camps and spending the weekend on the battlefield.

They have invested huge amounts of time learning the history and the skills and spending thousands of dollars on their own clothing and equipment. Some people came to honour the efforts of their ancestors and share their culture. Before the battle the american commander and the crown commander will meet and talk about how exactly the battle will go.

The soldiers won’t know what’s happening until the battle begins. Crowds get two shows on Saturday and another on Sunday remembering the vanquishing of the Americans from Stoney Creek. It is a modern moment of joy that is a re-enactment itself of the mood of the victors centuries ago.