Thousands mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day on the beaches of Normandy

Thousands of Canadians have returned to the beaches of Normandy, France to mark the 75th anniversary of one of the most pivotal days of the Second World War – D. Day. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined military veterans and civilians in an all-Canadian ceremony at The Juno Beach Centre. He thanked those who fought for their sacrifice, and for setting an example for those who follow.

The carefully planned invasion along the northern coast of France started early on June 6, 1944. Fourteen-thousand Canadian soldiers stormed the eight-kilometres of coastline known as Juno Beach. By the end of the day, thousands of them were wounded and 359 were killed. The carefully planned invasion was a success, allowing Canada and its allies to pave the way for the liberation of Europe from the Nazis.

Trudeau said on the battlefield francophones, anglophones, Indigenous peoples and new Canadians came together as one on D-Day.