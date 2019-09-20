Thorold man, 28, arrested for child luring

Niagara police have arrested a 28-year-old man for child luring.

Earlier this month, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service Internet Child Exploitation began investigating the sexual exploitation of children in the region.

On Wednesday, police arrested Jordan Bolger, of Thorold. He faces one count of child luring in relation to child pornography and a second count in relation to sexual interference.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Niagara police or Crimestoppers.