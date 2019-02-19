;
2017 BEA Winners
‘This is a monumental day’ LCHS has no more cats for adoption

Category: Ontario
Tags: adoption, cats, lchs, lincoln county humane society

The Lincoln County Humane Society (LCHS) says for the first time in decades the St. Catharines shelter has no cats available for adoption.

The LCHS says the “slow down” is a result of the efforts by the animal clinic which has spayed or neutered over 30,000 animals since 2011, as well as people adopting instead of shopping for pets.

The shelter has remained over or near capacity with cats for several years but recently has noticed a change. “This is a monumental day,” said Executive Director, Kevin Strooband. “Many places across Ontario are experiencing a shortage of cats this winter. Like last winter, however, this won’t last long. We expect to fill up our cages in early spring and will be at full capacity in the summer, with over 125 cats and kittens in the Fourth Avenue shelter.”

Strooband says they have reached out to their partners across the region and province to offer up the free space. They are also working with the Windsor Essex Humane Society to bring cats in from the west.

The shelter currently has rabbits and dogs available for adoption.

The LCHS expects cats to be available for adoption this week and reminds everyone to visit their local humane society or SPCA to adopt their forever friend.



