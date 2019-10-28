‘This baby fell from the sky’ Samsung SpaceSelfie balloon lands in backyard

Shayla Vize
VIDEO: A Samsung SpaceSelfie balloon device fell out of the sky and landed in a Michigan homeowner’s yard. The device was part of a system that broadcasts people’s selfies into space. Samsung says weather conditions led to the object’s early return to Earth. CNN has more.

